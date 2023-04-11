Jeremy Renner Says Attending ‘Rennervations’ Premiere Was A Goal In His Recovery

Jeremy Renner was not going to let anything stop him from attending the “Rennervations” premiere in Los Angeles!

On April 11, the actor walked his first red carpet since his snowplow accident in January, which sent him to the ICU and left him with approximately 35 broken bones.

But, despite his near-death experience, the Marvel star was determined to make it to the premiere.

“Everybody needs to have something to look forward to and find some sort of joy in life, and for me it was about recovery,” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “Outside of personal goals and then getting better for my daughter, it was this show… I wasn’t going to allow some stupid snowplow to stop me or stop the show from coming out.”

Jeremy’s new Disney+ show, “Rennervations,” follows the actor as he teams up with expert builders to buy large, decommissioned government vehicles, which he reimagines into mind-blowing creations.

Jeremy Renner Poses Alongside Family At First Red Carpet Since Snowplow Accident View Gallery

For the “Mayor of Kingstown” star, the series is a way to help kids have fun and discover something they could be passionate about.

“You know, kids are magic,” he said. “That’s why I’m so inspired to give kids opportunities that they should have. You’d be surprised how many kids just don’t have opportunities. I didn’t find acting until I was in college… I have a whole career in acting because of some random elective I took in college. Well, how about if we had a lot of those opportunities for kids at a younger age?”

“Rennervations” starts streaming on Disney+ April 12.

-Emely Navarro