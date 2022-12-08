Jerrod Carmichael Announced As Host Of 2023 Golden Globes

The host of the 80th annual Golden Globes has been revealed!

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been tapped to host the annual award show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced on Thursday.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said in a news release. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Jerrod is best known for co-creating, co-writing, producing and starring in NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” and winning an Emmy for his critically acclaimed standup comedy special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.”

Jerrod also created, directed and starred in the autobiographical documentaries “Home Videos” and “Sermon on the Mount” and directed the 2021 black comedy-drama “On the Count of Three.”

The 2023 Golden Globes will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The telecast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. NBC and Peacock.