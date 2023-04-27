Jerry Springer, Iconic Talk Show Host, Dead At 79

The TV world is mourning a legend.

Jerry Springer, the iconic host who changed the talk show industry with his blockbuster daytime series in the ’90s, has passed away. He was 79 years old.

Access Hollywood confirmed Springer’s death on Thursday morning. According to his rep, he died peacefully at his Chicago-area home following a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Jerry, born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England on February 13, 1944, immigrated to Queens, New York at the age of four along with his parents and older sister. He graduated from Tulane University and Northwestern University Law School, served in the United States Army Reserves and had a long career in law, politics, journalism and broadcasting. He was known for the Jerry Springer Show, the Judge Jerry Show, the Springer on the Radio Show, Baggage, the Jerry Springer Podcast and until recently even his own 60s folk music radio show in Cincinnati. He also wrote an autobiography and once starred in a movie. But he captured the emotions of the country in 2006 with a shockingly long and humorous run on the popular Dancing With the Stars Show.He was mayor of Cincinnati (1977-78), a Cincinnati city council member (1971-74, 1975-1982), an unsuccessful candidate in the Democratic Party primary for governor of Ohio (1982) and an entertainment and broadcasting icon.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. Adding, “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.

”Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being developed. To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other,’” the statement read.

Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, whom he shared with wife Micki Velton.

“The Jerry Springer Show” was produced by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and ran for 27 seasons. It continues to air in syndication.

“Jerry Springer was much more than a talk show host who redefined television. He was a savvy politician, pop cultural icon, and devout and loyal friend who was most proud when he spoke up for the marginalized and unrepresented. He connected equally with both the powerful and the man on the street. Strangers would open up to him and he loved nothing more than to give them a voice. We deeply mourn his loss and are fortunate to have been partners in a career that was truly astounding and a life that emulated the very best of us,” NBCUniversal said in a statement to Access.