‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested On Kidnapping Charges After Fight With Jen Harley

“Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested Friday morning for alleged domestic violence against his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood.

Ronnie was allegedly chasing Jen with a knife outside before police arrived and had to use a Taser on him, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The TMZ report adds that the heated argument escalated quickly when Ronnie allegedly slapped and punched Jen at the AirBnB in Los Angeles where the couple have been staying. Ronnie was reportedly holding the couple’s 18-month-old daughter Ariana during the incident and locked himself in the home.

Police broke down the door after the 33-year-old wouldn’t come out since they were concerned for the toddler’s safety, the report adds. Jen and the baby reportedly didn’t suffer any major physical injuries, but Jen did have visible marks on her face, according to multiple reports. Ronnie was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being booked on kidnapping charges, his bail has been set at $100,00.

Ronnie is expected to be arraigned next week and the District Attorney will determine what charges will be filed, according to the LAPD.

Gigi Graciette, a local Fox Los Angeles reporter tweeted that she was at the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

The couple attended the launch party for his CBD company in West Hollywood just hours before the altercation. Access Hollywood has reached out to Ronnie’s publicist for comment.

The “Jersey Shore” star has been open about his past treatment for depression and alcohol abuse.

Police have responded to other physical altercations between Ronnie and Jen in the past. She was facing domestic violence charges after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with an ashtray in January but the case was dropped after Ronnie didn’t cooperate with police. She was also arrested in June 2018 but the domestic violence charges were dropped after she allegedly dragged Ronnie behind a car during an argument.

