‘Jersey Shore’s’ Deena Cortese Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Deena Cortese has a meatball in the oven!

The “Jersey Shore” star shared a fun update on Instagram, revealed that she and her husband Chris Buckner are expecting their second child.

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021 Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant,” the caption reads.

Her hubby reacted in the comments saying, “Anotha 1 ! Love you so much babe. To the best mama bear ever!”

Her fellow “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reacted in the comments saying, “YASSSSS MAWMA. So excited for you!”

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley wrote, “Best news.”

And Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancolla reacted saying, “Wonderful news! Congratulations guys!!”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Sorrentino wrote, “Yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys. Another little meatball. Love you”

Their new baby will join their son Christopher John.