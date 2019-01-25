MTV’s most popular bromance is now looking for love.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are definitely going to want to GTL a lot before they take part in their new show, “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.”

The new series, whose title is eerily reminiscent of another MTV series…#neverforget “A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila,” will have the boys searching for their “perfect match,” according to a press release.

What we know so far is that 20 contestants will be trying to find love with Pauly and Vinny, and during each episode they will face elimination, which might be more brutal than when Pauly would call cabs immediately after a trip to the smush room in “Jersey Shore.”

On top of facing being kicked out Angelina-style, the boys will also have to “compete for the affection of the contestants as well,” per the press release. Which is…what?!

We’re wondering what type of competitions the boys will have to do? Could there be some sort of hair gel challenge? A keto cook-off?! Maybe a duck phone drunk dialling contest? Only time, and possibly some spray tan, will tell.

Pauly and Vinny’s bios for the show are also a major mood.

DJ Pauly D “continues to tour the world DJing while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestant ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle?,” the release reads. We are praying to the guido gods that Pauly finds love on the show – we imagine his perfect partner would be able to harmonize with him as he yells “T-Shirt” time before going out on a date.

Vinny’s bio is equally as iconic. Vinny “is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner?” The real question is, will Vinny’s mom approve of the lady he picks out? We all remember her thoughts on his ex Elicea Shyann…

No word on if Pauly’s stalker Vanessa will make an appearance, but we wouldn’t rule it out.

— Stephanie Swaim