Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald Welcomes Their Third Baby: Meet Ivy Jane Seewald!

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have another Duggar and counting!

The happy couple welcomed their third baby, Ivy Jane Seewald at home on Sunday, May 26, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long, according to UsWeekly.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!” the couple told Us Weekly.

The couple are already parents to sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, who were born at nearly 10 pounds and close to 9 pounds. Jessa dished on their weights in a previous instagam post where she joked that her Duggar genes grow big babies.

“We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her,” the couple shared with the publication.

Jessa has been documenting her pregnancy with her third baby on Instagram and dished in a recent post that this pregnancy has definitely gone by quickly as she has ben busy raising her two other children.

“I honestly can’t believe it. It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??

Jessa announced she was expecting her third child in January alongside a sweet family photo on Instagram.