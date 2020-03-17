Jesse James Splits From His Fourth Wife After 7 Years

Jesse James, host of “Monster Garage,” is ending things with his wife Alexis DeJoria.

Jesse announced their split on Instagram, writing, “It’s with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage. We spent close to seven amazing years together.” The pair tied the knot back in 2013.

He expressed well-wishes for Alexis’ drag racing career, but noted that their respective careers unfortunately took them in different directions.

“Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions. Creating a distance that was insurmountable. I wish her the absolute best in herracing and life,” Jesse added in his statement.

Alexis was Jesse’s fourth wife. The motorcycle mechanic and reality star was previously married to America’s sweetheart, Sandra Bullock. The two divorced in 2010 following an extremely public cheating scandal, with Jesse admitting to cheating on Sandra with several different women. The two had been married for five years.

Jesse later commented on his infidelity during his marriage to Sandra in an interview with DailyMail.com.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah. I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story,” Jesse shared with DailyMail.com.

Following his breakup with Sandra, Jesse entered a relationship with celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D. They got engaged in 2011, but called it quits just six months later.

Just last month, Discovery Channel announced they would revive James’ “Monster Garage.” James is set to host and executive produce the series.

— by Katcy Stephan