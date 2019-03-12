Jessica Alba Gets New Tattoos With Special Meaning For Her Kids

Jessica Alba got some new tattoos that were written in the stars for her kiddos!

The “Fantastic Four” star took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new zodiac constellation tattoos representing each of her kid’s astrological signs.

“Honor Gemini, Haven Leo, Hayes Capricorn,” she captioned the pic.

The 37-year-old actress got all three constellation tats, designed by celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, on her left forearm.

Jessica shares her three children Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and Hayes, one, with her husband Cash Warren.

As much as we love the concept for her new ink, it’s a little surprising considering the “Honest Beauty” founder made a comment back in 2016 encouraging others to “think twice before getting a tattoo.”

“You’re never going to be in the same place emotionally and mentally at 18 that you are at 20 or 25 or 30. Something that is meaningful to you when you’re younger is not going to be meaningful to you five years later,” she said in an interview with Allure.

“Understand that tattoos are forever. I have a few tattoos. I’m not into them now the way I was.”

Hopefully Jess “thought twice” (or in this case three times) before going under the needle at 37!