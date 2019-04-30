Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Alba, Shailene Woodley & More Stars Wow At Dior Cruise Fashion Show

It was a magical night in Marrakech on Monday.

Fashion icons flocked to the Moroccan city this week to take in the Christian Dior Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Cruise Collection runway show.

Jessica Alba was one of the A-listers who attended the star-studded event, wearing a deep green, textured ball gown with a slightly sheer bodice. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress brought her husband Cash Warren as her date for the big event, which landed one night after her 38th birthday.

Stars Shine At Dior Couture 2020 Cruise Show In Marrakech!

Lupita Nyong’o also was present for the runway show. The Oscar winner donned a leather bodysuit with a flowing floral skirt, belted with a Dior “D.”

Shailene Woodley also showed up in style, wearing a printed frock with sparkle detailing.

Karlie Kloss flew to Marrakech as well and shared a trio of gorgeous Instagram photos from her sightseeing. For the runway show, the “Project Runway” host changed into a gown with a plunging neckline and wore her blonde hair slicked back into a bun.

📍Marrakesh

April Showers

Frame of mind 🖼

