Jessica Biel Raves Over ‘Impressive’ Cast Of ‘Cruel Summer’: ‘They Just Persevered’

Jessica Biel is grateful for the cast and crew behind her hit Freeform show “Cruel Summer.”

“They were absolute professionals every day,” the executive producer told Access Hollywood at the series’ Season 2 premiere. “When it was hard, and even when it was shooting during a pandemic, which is really challenging for everybody as everybody knows, they just persevered through everything like they’d been doing it for 40 years. They were just impressive, and we’re so happy to have been able to work with them.”

“Honestly, we are so grateful,” fellow executive producer Michelle Purple shared. “We have such professionals. They brought their A-game every day and really gave it their all. We’re so appreciative of them.”

Season 2 of the anthology series is centered on a love triangle between three friends in the summer of 1999 and the mystery that emerges.

Jessica was a teen in the Y2K era and was hilariously humble when she told Access about her style at the time.

“I was wearing the worst stuff you can imagine, which [the cast makes] look amazing, but I look back, and it’s horrifying,” she quipped. “A lot of crop tops. A lot of tan lines. A lot of low-slung baggy jeans. I was listening to Gwen Stefani. … But I was also a theater nerd. I was listening to ‘Cats,’ you know, embarrassing soundtracks from plays, ‘Les Mis.'”

Jessica also shared words of wisdom from her husband Justin Timberlake that they live by in their marriage.

“You know, my husband always says, ‘You just have to keep dating. You can get married, but you have to keep dating.’ And he’s right,” she said. “When he said that, I was like, ‘What?’ And honestly, you just have to keep making an effort and having fun and keeping it fresh.”

“Cruel Summer” Season 2 premieres June 5 on Freeform.