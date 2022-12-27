Jessica Simpson Applauds Daughter Maxwell For Kind Donation On Christmas

Jessica Simpson is one proud mamma!

The 42-year-old shared that her daughter Maxwell, 10, spent Christmas Eve at the Agoura Hills Animal Rescue and wanted to return to drop off some presents and treats.

Jessica shared a cute photo of her daughter wearing checkered pajamas and slippers posing in front of a pile of pet supplies.

“Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!” Jessica captioned the post. “She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does.”

The mom-of-three gushed over eldest child, writing, “Her heart is beautiful and truly overflows with unparalleled empathy. She has asked me to send out an Instagram with info attached so these animals could possibly find their way into the lovin’ homes they all deserve!”

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae and 9-year-old son Ace Knute.

Earlier this month, the fashion guru had some family fun on the slopes. She took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse inside her “winter wonderland” vacay in Aspen, Colorado.

The family trip looked like it was just one big family getaway with her hubby Eric, her kiddos, her parents and Jessica’s sis Ashlee Simpson.

