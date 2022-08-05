Jessica Simpson Dusts Off Her Daisy Dukes & Shows Off Toned Legs In New Shopping Snap

Can she get a sooey? Can she get a yee-haw?

Jessica Simpson is slipping back into her Daisy Dukes!

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress shared a new photo of herself heading to the thrift store on Thursday and paid homage to her character, Daisy, from the 2005 film in a pair of cropped jean shorts that showed off her toned legs.

“Thriftin’! Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home,” she captioned the photo.

The mom of three, who has been open about her wellness journey, accented her denim with black heels, a camo tee, hat and oversized sunglasses.

After her shopping trip, Jess posted a series of photos on her Instagram story of her purchases, including an old Jessica Simpson Collection vest that her brand sold more than a decade ago.

“Found this @jessicasimpsonstyle piece from over 10 years ago…and got it. Vintage, ha!” she wrote alongside a photo of her recent buy.

The style nod to her time as Daisy Duke comes after the “Irresistible” singer celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 10. She shared a sexy snap of herself in honor of the milestone.

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend,” she captioned the photo.

