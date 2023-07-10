Jessica Simpson Shares Makeup-Free Selfie On Her 43rd Birthday

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her natural beauty on her birthday!

The “With You” singer turned 43 on Monday and marked the occasion by smiling wide for a selfie sans makeup.

Jessica sported a red top, hoop earrings and a necklace, and she swept her blonde tresses back into an updo to show off her luminous skin.

“43 makeup free (kinda. Ha. I did curl my lashes),” she captioned the shot.

Jessica is gorgeous both when she’s barefaced and in full glam! Just last week, the “Open Book” memoirist got dolled up for a sultry photoshoot for Bustle.

In her interview with the outlet, she discussed her life in the spotlight – and set the record straight on fan speculation that she’d used the medication Ozempic for weight loss.

“Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic], it’s willpower,” she shared. “I’m like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

She told Bustle that while “it hurts” to face scrutiny, she doesn’t let others’ comments get in her way.

“Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I’m too old for that. I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt,” she shared.