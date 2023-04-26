Jessica Simpson Wows In Neon Green Bikini From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line

It looks like Jessica Simpson is already ready for summer!

On Tuesday, the songstress posted a sizzling photo of herself rocking some new swimwear.

She sported an electric green string bikini from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line and paired the suit with a pair of hot pink crocodile platform sandals from her own Jessica Simpson shoe collection.

Jess gave the mirror a pout and wore her blonde tresses in beachy waves.

She captioned the selfie, “SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy.”

The mom of three frequently shows off her colorful style on social media. She stood out in bright red on a family ski trip this past winter and posed in a magenta dress last month for a recent appearance on HSN.

For her youngest daughter Birdie’s fourth birthday party last month, she rocked a bold purple coat that coordinated with the little one’s lavender dress.

The proud mom celebrated the special day on Instagram, writing in part at the time, “This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it. Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE.”

Birdie is Jessica and Eric Johnson’s youngest child. The parents also share soon-to-be eleven-year-old daughter Maxwell and nine-year-old son Ace.