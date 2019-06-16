Jessie J Confesses She’s ‘Very Happy’ With Channing Tatum & Has Met His ‘Lovely’ Daughter

Jessie J’s relationship with Channing Tatum has apparently gotten the ultimate seal of approval.

The “Domino” singer revealed in a new interview that she and Channing’s daughter, Everly, hit it off from the very start.

“God no!” Jessie told the UK’s The Times, when asked if it was difficult meeting her beau’s little girl. “She’s just six and absolutely lovely.”

Jessie and Channing first sparked romance rumors last fall amid his divorce from Everly’s mom, Jenna Dewan. Though the pair kept things low-key for months, they’ve begun sharing more public insight into their bond with sexy and heartfelt social media posts.

Some details are still being kept under wraps, however, including how sparks flew between them in the first place.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other,” she explained, adding that privacy is still a priority as they continue reaching new milestones.

“We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying,” she said.

Getting to know Everly has likely been a heartwarming experience for the 31-year-old, who’s been candid about her battle with adenomyosis and being told she will likely never have her own children. Jessie remains optimistic about her fertility future, and said she’s determined to experience motherhood however she’s able.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she told The Times. “I pray that I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”

For now, she and Channing seem quite content with just enjoying each other.

“Oh, I’m very happy on ’21 Jump Street,'” Jessie said, referencing the actor’s hit comedy film. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

A creative collaboration is potentially in the works, too. Even though she was only teasing, the British songstress already has an idea she knows will be a hit.

“I’m thinking about calling my next tour ‘Magic Mike and I’ and having Chan open for me as a stripper,” Jessie joked. “He’d do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?”

— Erin Biglow