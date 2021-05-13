Jill Duggar Models New Swimsuits In The Backyard: ‘It’s Almost That Time Of Year!’

Jill Duggar Dillard is ready to break out her summer style!

The former “Counting On” star posed for a fun backyard photoshoot on Wednesday, wearing a variety of trendy, nautical- and floral-print swimsuits.

She accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat and seemed to be having the best time in the sun! In one pic, she sipped on a Mason jar of water while reading a book.

“Swimwear!! It’s almost that time of year! I’m loving my new comfy swimwear sets from @modlifashion and look forward to getting some good use out of them this summer!” Jill captioned the shots in part.

Fans took notice of the mom of two’s ear-to-ear grin in the photos, and there was a big reason for her joy!

When one fan told her how “happy and cute” she looked, she replied, “Aww thanks! I was looking at my hubby…he makes me smile.”

Jill’s pictures also received lots of love from her famous family. Younger sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth replied, “You’re beautiful, Jill.❤️” Her cousin Amy Duggar King, meanwhile, dropped a single fire emoji in the comment section.

Jill is known for showing off her colorful sense of style. This past weekend, she wowed in a red, knee-length lace dress at her husband Derick Dillard’s law school graduation ceremony.

The proud wife shared photos of her and Derick celebrating his achievement with their two sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3.

“I’m incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years! We were so excited to celebrate Derick’s achievements Saturday at his commencement ceremony and then continue the celebration at home with family + a brisket dinner!” she wrote next to the photo.

“Babe, I look forward to what God has in store for the future and I’m so thankful to get to be your cheerleader all the way!” she added to Derick.

Jill and Derick’s celebration comes on the heels of a difficult time for the greater Duggar family, from whom the couple have been estranged in recent years. Late last month, Jill’s brother Josh was charged with one count of receiving and possessing child pornography. His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf at an arraignment last week.

Following Josh’s arrest, but before the nature of his charges were made public, Jill and Derick shared their reaction to the news in a brief statement.

“We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad,” they told People.

