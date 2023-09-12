Jill Duggar Shares Where She Stands With Anna Duggar Amid ‘Counting The Cost’ Memoir Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Jill Duggar Dillard is not holding back in her new memoir.

On Sept. 12, the former TLC star released “Counting The Cost,” a candid book shining a light on the challenges she and husband Derick Dillard faced within her family and behind the scenes on “19 Kids and Counting.”

The memoir shares “the unedited truth about the Duggars” and reveals “secrets, manipulation, and intimidation behind the show that remained hidden from their fans,” per Simon & Schuster.

“Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey,” the publisher shared. “Theirs is a remarkable story of the power of the truth and is a moving example of how to find healing through honesty.”

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood set to air Sept. 13, Jill and Derick spoke about the inspiration behind the book, their experiences on reality TV, and where things stand with them and the other Duggars – including Anna Duggar.

In a sneak peek at the interview, Jill told Access if she has contact with Anna, who is the wife of her older brother Josh Duggar. In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

“We have not been in contact with Anna,” she shared. “I have seen her on a few occasions, but I also want to respect. I know she’s asked for some space, so we want to respect that as well.”

“I think when you are learning to set boundaries in your own life, you also learn to respect other people’s boundaries. So, I cannot imagine all that she’s going through, and I just want to also give her that space,” Jill added.

When asked why she thinks Anna has remained with Josh, the former reality star replied, “I have no idea why Anna has decided to stay with Josh, and what she is dealing with there and everything.”

“I have no idea, and I’m just, I guess, watching with everybody else, kind of just what unfolds,” she added.

“Counting the Cost” is available now wherever books are sold.

Watch Jill and Derick on Access Hollywood and see their extended interview on Access’ digital platforms on Sept. 13.