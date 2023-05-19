Jim Brown, Football Icon & Civil Rights Activist, Dead At 87

The sports world is mourning the loss of a legend. Football icon, actor and social justice advocate Jim Brown has died. He was 87 years old.

His wife, Monique Brown, confirmed the sad news with an Instagram announcement on Friday, sharing that the celebrated athlete “passed peacefully” at their home in Los Angeles the night before.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken,” her caption read, accompanying a photo of herself planting a kiss on her longtime husband’s forehead.

Brown rose to fame as a fullback for the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s. He was selected as Rookie of the Year after his first season and went on to achieve three NFL MVP honors and be selected for the Pro Bowl all nine years of his career. He helped lead his team to the league’s championship victory in 1964.

He retired from the sport just two years later while filming “The Dirty Dozen” and the beloved athlete was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. The organization’s website states that Brown never missed a game.

Following the news of Brown’s death, his former team issued a powerful tribute from their official Twitter account.

“Jim Brown Forever,” the post read. “Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought into the world. Our hearts are with Jim’s family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way.”

— Erin Biglow