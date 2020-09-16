Jim Carrey To Play Joe Biden On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Live from New York, it’s Jim Carrey!

The actor and comedian, 58, will take on the role of presidential nominee Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live.” The upcoming 46th season is set to premiere Oct. 3 with five consecutive shows in front of a limited studio audience at Rockefeller Center.

“You’ll see the same people,” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels told Vulture. “Maya Rudolph is coming back, and Alec [Baldwin] will be back. And Jim Carrey is going to do Biden.”

Lorne explained how Jim’s casting as the former United States Vice President came to be, saying, “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny.”

WATCH: Meghan McCain Reacts To Joe Biden VP Suggestion

The new season of “SNL” will also welcome three new cast members, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes, and implement changes for the coverage of the election.

“I made the decision early on, or at least about a month ago, that we would do something we hadn’t done before, which was five shows in a row,” Lorne said. “Because there are four debates and then it’s Halloween, and that’s the weekend before the election. And sadly, if the election gets extended, then we’ll be doing six or seven shows in a row.”

— Gabi Duncan