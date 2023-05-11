Jimmie Allen Sued By Former Manager For Alleged Sexual Abuse & Assault, Singer Denies Claims

A former member of Jimmie Allen’s management team is suing him for alleged assault and sexual abuse.

According to documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Thursday, a woman who previously worked for the country music singer as his day-to-day manager has filed a civil lawsuit in Tennessee federal court accusing Allen of repeated rape and harassment between 2020 and 2022.

“When Plaintiff drove Allen to and from events, he sexually abused her at red lights, in green rooms, on airplanes, and in other places she was required to be to support him at events. He raped her in private while choking her. He videotaped multiple sexual encounters in order to blackmail her to stay silent,” the suit alleges. “Plaintiff expressed in words and actions that Jimmie Allen’s conduct was unwelcome, including pushing him away, sitting where he could not reach her, telling him she was uncomfortable and no, and crying uncontrollably. However, Allen made clear that Plaintiff’s job was dependent on her staying silent about his conduct.”

The papers further claim that Allen “insisted” Jane Doe take Plan B after an alleged sexual encounter during which Jane Doe claims to have been unconscious.

“Plaintiff felt mortified and humiliated. She realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith,” the suit claims, adding that Jane Doe was also bleeding after the alleged incident.

The lawsuit additionally alleges that Allen assaulted Jane Doe while they were traveling together for engagements including appearances on “American Idol,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

Another alleged rape occurred at Allen’s home when his infant daughter was in the next room, the suit claims.

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Allen acknowledged having had a sexual relationship with Jane Doe but denied her allegations of abuse and assault, claiming their encounters were consensual.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” the statement read. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

No criminal charges have been filed as of Thursday. Jane Doe’s attorney issued a statement to Variety denying Allen’s claims that she had sought financial compensation.

“The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint,” the statement read, per the mag.

Jane Doe is also suing her former employer, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers, claiming she was “warned” of Allen’s behavior and later fired after disclosing the alleged abuse.

Bowers claimed to Variety that he was unaware of any “sexual or physical relationship” between Allen and Jane Doe until she came forward to him in 2022, adding that her position with the company no longer existed once Allen was let go as a client.

“[Jane Doe] was the day-to-day manager for Mr. Allen,” Bowers told the mag. “Once Wide Open Music no longer managed Mr. Allen, that role was gone and, furthermore, [the company] has transitioned out of artist management completely.”

Allen, 37, and his wife, Alexis Gale, 27, announced their separation last month. The couple married in 2020 and are currently expecting their third child.

— Erin Biglow