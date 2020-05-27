Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Blackface Skit: ‘There Is No Excuse’

Jimmy Fallon has issued an apology after a resurfaced video showed the host wearing blackface during a “Saturday Night Live” sketch years prior.

The clip, which featured Fallon impersonating fellow comedian Chris Rock while in blackface, went viral after a viewer posted the clip to social media. The original sketch appeared on the variety show in 2000.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” the 45-year-old wrote in a tweet. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Both Rock and Fallon appeared on “SNL” early in their careers, although their time didn’t overlap; Chris was on the show from 1990 to 1993 while Jimmy was a cast member from 1998 to 2004.

The “Grown Ups” star has yet to comment on the ongoing news.

