Jimmy Fallon Is Celebrating Broadway’s Return With Special Episodes On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the official return of Broadway!

After 18 months in the dark due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the biggest shows are welcoming back guests this week – so “The Tonight Show” is also marking the huge milestone in their own special way.

Jimmy is set to welcome some of musical theater’s biggest and brightest acts to perform on his stage at 30 Rock this week.

Check out the schedule below:
Monday, September 13 – Little Shop of Horrors
Tuesday, September 14 – Tina – The Tina Turner musical
Wednesday, September 15 – Dear Evan Hansen featuring Ben Platt
Thursday, September 16 – SIX
Friday – September 17 – Wicked

The highly-anticipated new episodes of “The Tonight Show” follows the NBC series’ popular musical sketch “Broadway’s Back,” which featured Lin-Manuel Miranda and garnered 10 million digital views!

