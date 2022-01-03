Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive For Covid-19 Over The Holidays

Jimmy Fallon is sharing about his health.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” host revealed on Instagram on Monday that during his holiday break, he tested positive for Covid-19, also sharing that his symptoms were mild.

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he shared. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

Reese Witherspoon wished him well in the comments writing, “Hope you had a speedy recovery!”

Jimmy isn’t the only television personality to have tested positive for the virus.

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive. Her co-host revealed the news on Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show, sharing that Whoopi’s symptoms have been mild.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View,” Joy stated on the show.

Read More

Jack Nicholson Spotted at Lakers Game For The First Time In Nearly 2 Years

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.