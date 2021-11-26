Jimmy Kimmel Burns Hair and Eyebrows While Cooking Thanksgiving Turkey

Jimmy Kimmel was feeling the heat in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host revealed on Thursday that he scorched some of the hair on his head, arm and eyebrows while preparing his feast.

The 54-year-old shared a close-up photo from his singed hair mishap, writing, “Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven.”

But it seems like Jimmy’s turkey still came out perfect, he shared a photo of his main course on Instagram, writing, “Burnt hair-smoked turkey #happythanksgiving.”



His daughter Katie, commented on the post, with, “Again?????” He replied with, “Yep. It’s now a holiday tradition.”

The 30-year-old daughter of the late-night host recently tied the knot to her longtime partner Will Logsdon in September in a festive wedding.

In a sweet video shared on social media, Jimmy danced with daughter to the iconic song “My Girl” for the signature daddy-daughter wedding dance.

