JLo Poses With Daughter Emme And Mom Guadalupe In Radiant New Snap

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it all in the family!

The “Dinero” singer, 51, shared a new snap promoting her JLo Beauty line, and it features three generations of beauty!

She posed between daughter Emme, 13, and mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, in a stunning profile shot showing off their glowing skin.

Jennifer added the hashtags #MamaKnowsBest, #IGotItFromMyMama and #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate to the photo.

Jen’s new photo comes just days after she welcomed her mom on stage during her performance at “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World.” During her set, the mother-daughter duo sang “Sweet Caroline” together and lit up the stage with their smiles.

Jen’s been spending lots of time with family since her recent split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. In a joint statement to Access Hollywood last month, the couple said, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

The statement continued, “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

