Joaquin Phoenix’s Childhood Jealousy Of Leonardo DiCaprio Is Adorably Sweet

Listen, even as kids, we were all just living in Leonardo DiCaprio’s shadow, and apparently so was Joaquin Phoenix. In a funny yet sweet moment at the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, Joaquin used his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor for his role in “Joker,” to honor his fellow nominees – and he revealed he had a little childhood jealousy when it came to Leo.

“When I started acting again, going to auditions, I always get the final callback. Many people know what that’s like. There would be like two other guys I was up against. We would always lose to this one kid. No actor would ever say his name because it was like too much. But every casting director would say it’s Leonardo. Who is this Leonardo? You know,” Joaquin joked as he looked at Leo.

“You’ve been an inspiration for over 25 years to me and so many people. I thank you very very, very much,” he added.

Joaquin also gave shout outs to all of his other fellow nominees, telling the crowd that he didn’t fully appreciate what it meant to be a SAG Award winner when he was younger.

“Christian, I don’t know where you are. Christian, you commit to your roles in ways that I can only dream of. I just — you never turn in a bad performance. It’s infuriating. I wish you would. One time. Just suck once. It would be great, ok? Adam, I’ve been watching you the last few years and you’ve just been turning in these beautiful nuanced, incredible, profound performances, and I’m just moved by you, and you were devastating in this film. And you should be here. And Taron, where are you? I’m so happy for you wherever you are. Hey, hey, man. You’re so beautiful in this movie. And I’m so happy for you. And I can’t wait to see what else you do.”

Joaquin closed his speech with a very touching moment, by honoring his late friend, and the former Joker in the Batman films Heath Ledger.

“And really I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger. So thank you. And good night.”

