Joe Giudice’s Request For Release From ICE Custody Is Denied

Joe Giudice‘s request for release from ICE custody has been denied.

A judge ruled that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star would not be allowed to return to New Jersey to be reunited with his family as he awaits a decision on his deportation to Italy, according to multiple reports.

James J. Leonard, the Guidice family attorney, told People magazine in a statement, “Joe is extremely disappointed. He spent the last six months in a cage not able to hug or kiss his wife or daughters when they came to visit him. We treat animals in shelters better than we treat human beings in these ICE facilities.”

WATCH MORE: Teresa Giudice & Her Daughters Visited Joe Giudice In ICE Custody For His 47th Birthday

Joe was released from prison in March after completing a 41-month sentence for mail and bankruptcy fraud, but has since remained in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The former reality star is currently housed in the Clinton County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

An immigration court ruled to deport Joe to his native Italy last October. The Bravo star had never obtained American citizenship, though he has lived in the United States since childhood.

Joe’s attorneys appealed the deportation decision multiple times, but all appeals have been denied.

WATCH MORE: Joe Giudice Granted Approval To Stay In U.S. Amid Ongoing Deportation Battle

In May, Joe won a motion for a “stay of removal,” allowing him to stay in the U.S., though living in an ICE facility.

Joe and his wife, Teresa Giudice, were indicted in 2013 to counts of fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy. The couple plead guilty to the accusations.

Teresa served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in federal prison in 2015.

Teresa and Joe have four daughters together, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.