Joe Jonas Teases Travel Series Episode With Tina Fey: ‘Gonna Be Good!’

We are a sucker for more Jo Bros content. Joe Jonas took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes pic of his new travel series, ‘Cup of Joe,’ with comedy queen Tina Fey. “Episode 2 is gonna be good!” he wrote.

Last month, Jonas revealed he would be working on an eight-part travel series for the mobile streaming platform, Quibi. While no locations nor celeb tour guides have been officially announced, the Fey Instagram post was geo-tagged in New York City. Earlier this month, the singer-turned-producer shared a snap in Austin, Tex. with Lone Star state native and Academy-Award winner, Matthew McConaughey.

The inspiration behind the show was for Jonas to explore the cities he visits frequently on tour but never gets the opportunity to truly explore.

“You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper. I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but ‘Cup of Joe’ is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into,” Jonas said.

While the North American dates for the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Happiness Begins Tour,’ have wrapped, the band will head to Europe in January and February, with more international cities to be added to the ‘Cup of Joe’ roster.