Joe Jonas Thanked ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Introducing Him To Sophie Turner & Now We’re In Tears

Joe Jonas is mourning right along with the rest of us.

The singer wasn’t afraid to admit that he’s experiencing all the feels amid the end of wife Sophie Turner’s massive HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” which aired its anticipated series finale on Sunday night.

Despite the episode’s polarizing response, Joe echoed many fans who are still processing the end of a TV era following eight seasons of brutal war, political intrigue and medieval fantasy adventure.

“When you realize @gameofthrones is over vibes….” Joe wrote, captioning a lonely-looking photo of himself staring off into the distance.

Though Joe may be flailing a bit over what to binge-watch next (same, tbh), he’s still in awe over what the “GoT” cast and crew accomplished.

“Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show!” he added, calling the series “life changing television.”

Most “Game of Thrones” loyalists would likely agree, but Joe meant those words quite literally.

The 29-year-old began dating Sansa Stark herself in late 2016 and the pair said “I do” in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month. As he reflected on the legacy of “Game of Thrones,” Joe acknowledged how the show will always be an unforgettable part of his life.

“I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @sophiet,” he gushed, alongside a purple heart emoji. “Long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH.”

All hail these two lovebirds!

— Erin Biglow