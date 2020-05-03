Joe Jonas Wears Just An Apron To Bake Cookies With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is turning up the heat!

The “Cup of Joe” star posted some sweet pics of his and Sophie Turner’s latest quarantine craft: baking chocolate chip cookies!

And we’re absolutely here for Joe’s baking attire. The JoBro shared a pic on his Instagram Stories over the weekend wearing what appears to be only an apron. “Baking time,” the musician captioned, as he looks right into the camera. Yum! And the cookies look good, too.

In another pic, Joe highlights Sophie’s finger as she puts the finishing touches on the treats, sprinkling salt on the freshly baked cookies.

Joe and Sophie have been getting cozy in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former “Game of Thrones” star recently posted on her Instagram Stories that Joe let her give him a makeover while at home, looking like she used lavender eyeshadow, foundation, blush, and some highlighter.

The singer recently told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” the pair have been spending their time in their new home, binging movies and building Lego sets together.

Plus, May 1 marks the one-year anniversary of the couple’s surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. And Joe revealed that since they couldn’t return to Vegas, he would try to recreate the iconic Sin City at their home. “I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub,” Joe said. The host suggested in turn, “you could be dressed as Elvis.”