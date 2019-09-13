Joe Keery: ‘My Family Liked “Stranger Things” So That’s What Matters To Me’

Joe Keery is feeling the “Stranger Things” love!

Joe — sporting a new haircut making him nearly unrecognizable from his onscreen persona — chatted up Access Hollywood at the “Chanel Dinner Celebrating Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie in NYC on Thursday and got real about fan feedback he’s received for the third season of his Netflix hit series.

“Pretty positive overall . . . my family liked it, so that’s what matters to me,” Joe said to Access Hollywood.

Joe walked the Chanel carpet with his girlfriend Maika Monroe on his arm. The couple has been an item since 2017.

Keery also divulged some of his pop culture obsessions. When asked what show he loved to binge, he replied, “Probably ‘Breaking Bad’ I’d say . . . a show that I discovered in college and couldn’t get enough of.” And Joe didn’t hesitate when asked about who he saw at his first concert. “Bruce Springsteen. He’s great, he [performed] three hours, yeah.”

Joe and Maika rubbed elbows with other celebs at the Chanel dinner, including Joe’s “Stranger Things” co-star, Charlie Heaton, Margot Robbie, Yuna, “Guardian of the Galaxy’s” Pom Klementieff, and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell.

Joe and the rest of the crew from the Hawkins, Indiana, have been going strong since the show first debuted. Season 3 hit Netflix on July 4. Netflix hasn’t officially announced a fourth outing for the show, but The Duffer Brothers told Entertainment Weekly they plan to take the story outside of Hawkins for upcoming seasons.