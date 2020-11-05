Joe Manganiello Dyed His Hair & Fans Think It’s For Reported Role As Deathstroke

Joe Manganiello has a new ‘do!

The “True Blood” alum took to Instagram to reveal a brand new hairstyle – a blue mohawk and matching blue beard!

“Time to go to work…” the caption reads.

Fans were loving his new look and reacted in the comment section.

“Deathstroke gonna be rocking a blue mo-hawk this time around,” one person wrote mentioning his “Justice League” character.

“You are the ONLY man who could make this look sexy,” another person said.

“OMG!!!!! You look like Hades from Disney’s Hercules,” a third wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“You changed your hair! I have been in love with the characters you have played! And I honestly miss the dark hair already. Still blue is good too,” another raved.

He first showed off his mohawk, that was platinum blond at the time, on October 25 sharing this cute snap where he hold a dog and wrote, “G’night.”

Many in the comments section of the first post speculated that the new ‘do was for his reported upcoming role as Deathstroke.

The new hair comes after news broke that Joe would be returning as Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke in Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” cut, which was reported by Deadline.

According to the outlet, the new cut will be four hours long episodic event shown on HBO Max.

— Stephanie Swaim