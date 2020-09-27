Joe Montana & Wife Rescue Grandchild From Alleged Kidnapper

Joe Montana and his family are safe after an alleged kidnapping attempt on his grandchild, Access Hollywood confirms.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Access in a statement on Sunday that authorities were flagged to a residence in Malibu where a 9-month-old had been reported kidnapped.

According to the LASD rep, the suspect took the infant from the living room and was confronted upstairs by the NFL legend and his wife, Jennifer. The pair was able to retrieve their grandchild before the alleged intruder fled to a nearby house.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

TMZ reports the suspect is a 39-year-old female who has been booked on kidnapping and burglary charges. Per the outlet, the suspect allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked door and took the baby from the arms of an unidentified person.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Joe’s representative for comment.

— Erin Biglow