Joey Lawrence Files For Divorce From Wife After Almost 15 Years Of Marriage

Joey Lawrence has filed for divorce from his wife, Chandie Lawrence, after almost 15 years of marriage.

The former “Melissa & Joey” star reportedly filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, according to multiple reports. TMZ was first to report the news.

The 44-year-old actor met Chandie at Disney World way back in 1993, when he was 16 years old and on vacation. Joey has said in the past that he invited her on an ice cream date at the park.

The pair got married in 2005 and share two children together, 14-year-old Charleston and 10-year-old Liberty.

While neither party has publicly acknowledged the divorce news on social media, Joey did share a touching Father’s Day post about his children on Instagram.

“My reason for life. My greatest blessings. Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful young ladies (and Of course my son pictured there in the middle..lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life then I ever could have imagined,” Joey wrote alongside a photo of his kids.

“God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad. Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have.”

