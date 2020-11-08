John Legend, Ryan Reynolds & More Stars React To Alex Trebek’s Death

Hollywood is mourning Alex Trebek.

It was announced on “Jeopardy!’s” social media on Sunday that it’s longtime host Alex Trebek had sadly passed away at the age of 80 after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

“Jeopardy! Is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show tweeted.

Following the news of the beloved host’s passing, celebrities took to social media to share their reactions.

“I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek,” John Legend tweeted.

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will,” Ryan Reynolds wrote.

“Couldn’t we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek,” Jimmy Kimmel said.

“Thank you, Alex,” Dan Levy wrote.

“We were faithful @Jeopardy watchers – this news is devastating. Alex was a steady and lovely presence even thru his illness – a much needed sea of calm amid the hysteria and hatred of this past year. He was also a @worldvision ambassador. Rest in Jesus, Alex,” Patricia Heaton commented.

“RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentlemen and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Viola Davis remarked.

“My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek,” Steve Harvey tweeted.

— Stephanie Swaim