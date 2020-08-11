John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg And More React To Kamala Harris’ Nomination

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on the democratic ticket for the 2020 Presidential Election. In a campaign email, Biden wrote, “I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person.” Celebrities flocked to Twitter to react to her nomination, sharing both positive thoughts as well as feedback on Biden’s decision. Harris is a senator from California who previously had campaigned for president in the upcoming election, but she dropped out of the race earlier this year.

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

Well, Well, Well… y’all know this is about to be LOUD: SKEEEEEEE-WEEEEEEEEEE! Congrats Soror @KamalaHarris! You will be an amazing VP of the United States of America! 💞💚💞💚💞💚💞💚💕💚💕 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 11, 2020

This is historic. @KamalaHarris as a vice presidential nominee is just a continuation of Black women walking into their power. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 11, 2020

Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!! — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 11, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden has chosen KAMALA HARRIS as his running mate. And . I. AM. ALL FOR IT!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!!!!!! @KamalaHarris — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) August 11, 2020

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

Kamala!!! I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 11, 2020

Hooray!!! @KamalaHarris This lady is the real deal! Tough as nails. Just what we need to get this country back on the right track! Good job, Joe. Congratulations Senator Harris!! https://t.co/Uusq5dv0bU — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) August 11, 2020

Not everyone was pleased with her nomination, though. Some celebs voiced their concerns over Senator Harris, sounding off on social media.

.@JoeBiden picked @KamalaHarris. The left assumes a woman of color will now automatically bring in the ‘black vote’ to Dems in Nov 2020 — they still think all blacks think and vote as a monolith. It’ll be a RUDE AWAKENING when @realDonaldTrump wins again in Nov! — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden just picked a malicious prosecutor during BLM riots who would put George Floyd in jail in a heartbeat. Biden thinks because she’s a “black woman” that’s ALL that matters to get the vote. Cakewalk for Trump! #TrumpPence2020 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 11, 2020

Regardless of politics, Twitter seems pretty excited at the idea of Maya Rudolph possibly taking on the role of Kamala Harris again when “Saturday Night Live” returns.

Biden had a lot of amazing choices for VP. I’m really excited about @KamalaHarris. Also that means more @MayaRudolph so it’s really a two for one deal. pic.twitter.com/yy9zN4Iolq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 11, 2020

— by Katcy Stephan