John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg And More React To Kamala Harris’ Nomination

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on the democratic ticket for the 2020 Presidential Election. In a campaign email, Biden wrote, “I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person.” Celebrities flocked to Twitter to react to her nomination, sharing both positive thoughts as well as feedback on Biden’s decision. Harris is a senator from California who previously had campaigned for president in the upcoming election, but she dropped out of the race earlier this year.

Not everyone was pleased with her nomination, though. Some celebs voiced their concerns over Senator Harris, sounding off on social media.

Regardless of politics, Twitter seems pretty excited at the idea of Maya Rudolph possibly taking on the role of Kamala Harris again when “Saturday Night Live” returns.

— by Katcy Stephan

