John Mulaney & Wife Annamarie Divorcing After 6 Years Of Marriage

John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie Tendler are getting divorced, after six years of marriage.

The news comes after the former ‘SNL’ writer reportedly went to rehab at the end of 2020.

He allegedly checked himself into a Pennsylvania facility for a 60 day stay, to get treatment for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

Annamarie, whose marriage to the “Kid Gorgeous” comedian is a common topic for his stand ups specials, is an artist in New York. She released a statement through her own spokesperson to Page Six saying, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

A rep for the comedian confirmed the split to Access Hollywood and said in a statement to Page Six, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

John, who married his wife in July 2014, has reportedly been battling his addiction for more than a decade. He has been open about his history of substance abuse in the past, telling anecdotes in many of his comedy specials.

In 2012’s “New In Town,” Mulaney said, “I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences, because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

The comedian has been quiet on social media since his rehab stint but has shared his love for his wife in the past.

He posted a picture of Annamarie and their dog on Instagram in December 2019, captioning a photo, “Two beauties. One with a weighted blanket.”

John is slated to perform at City Winery in New York this week, his first show post-rehab is titled, “John Mulaney: From Scratch.”

Tickets to each show are sold out.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!