JoJo Fletcher Was ‘Mind Blown’ While Filming Clare Crawley’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season (EXCLUSIVE)

JoJo Fletcher is just as shocked as the rest of us when it comes to this season of “The Bachelorette.”

The “Cash Pad” star got candid with Access Hollywood about stepping into the drama of Clare Crawley’s season when she took over for Chris Harrison’s hosting duties after he dropped his son off at college in Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had no heads up on what I was walking into. No one told me anything … all I heard was all of the rumors everyone was hearing, but I didn’t know anything,” she said. “I can’t confirm or deny the (rumors) … but I can tell you that when I got there, I stepped into a completely different scenario of ‘The Bachelorette’ than what it usually is,” she told Access.

It has been reported that Clare stopped filming season 16 of the hit ABC show within the first two weeks of production after she fell in love with a contestant. The network reportedly brought in Tayshia Adams to take over for the 39-year-old. ABC has yet to confirm the speculation.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be unlike any other season, obviously. But I have and was mind blown with everything,” JoJo told Access Hollywood.

The season 12 “Bachelorette” also confessed what it was really like to step in for Chris during filming at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs over the summer.

“Going in and stepping in (Chris’) shoes and knowing the role that I need to fulfill was an immense amount of pressure … his role is not as easy as everyone thinks,” she explained. “You know why his job seems so easy, it’s because Chris is incredibly good at it.”

As for if the 29-year-old would ever take over when Chris is done hosting? She would!

“I love this show, I love being a part of it … I would definitely do my best,” she explained.

Until then, JoJo is keeping busy with her new Etsy collection! The TV star teamed up with the site to launch a collection that will make your home merry and bright for the holidays.

“It’s a dream come true for me because I have always loved Etsy and what they represent for all of the different makers … It’s the place I go to find unique items,” she said. “When the opportunity came it was a one thousand percent, no brainer … I was super stocked about it.”