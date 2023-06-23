JoJo Siwa, Adam Devine, Chloe Kim & More Announced For 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Play ball! MLB just confirmed the first round of its packed lineup for the 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

JoJo Siwa, Adam Devine and Chloe Kim are among the celebs ready to hit a home run for this year’s event, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release on Friday, Pro athletes including Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach LaVine will also hit the field, as well as WWE fave The Miz.

Recording artists Yandel, Christian Nodal, Natti Natasha and Blessd, along with Chloe’s fellow Olympians Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley and former Mariners players Félix Hernández, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron And Adam Jones round out the roster.

T-Mobile, home of the Seattle Mariners, will host the event on July 8 and festivities are set to kick off with the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Fans can look forward to more details being revealed in the coming days. All-Star Saturday tickets are available now at AllStarGame.com.