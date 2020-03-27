Jon Bon Jovi Raves Over ‘Gracious’ Prince Harry & Their ‘Magical’ Abbey Road Collaboration

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry’s collaboration hit all the right notes!

The music superstar told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover via Zoom on Friday that teaming up with the royal for the new charity single “Unbroken” was a rewarding experience made even more special given their mutual passion for helping veterans. Out now, the song’s proceeds will go entirely to the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry has been patron since 2014.

“He’s just a very approachable guy who’s very serious about the cause,” Jon said.

“Unbroken” was recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road in February, and Harry was present for the session. The singer made headlines at the time for jokingly referring to his new pal as “the artist formerly known as Prince” – a playful zinger Harry apparently enjoyed as much as the rest of us!

“He got a kick out of that,” Jon smiled, adding that he “really didn’t know what to call” the 35-year-old, since their meeting took place during Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s transition from royal life. Though the Duke may have had a lot on his plate at the time, Jon said he remained committed to their common mission – even when Jon initially thought their plans might fall through.

The Bon Jovi frontman explained to Access that he’d originally written “Unbroken” for a documentary about veterans with PTSD. When he realized the song would sound perfect with the Invictus Games choir and coincide with the organization’s own focus on supporting wounded and disabled soldiers, he made sure Harry got a chance to hear it.

Jon said he later assumed his and Harry’s project was off the table upon hearing of the Sussexes’ plans to step back from senior royal duties, but nothing had changed on the royal’s end!

“We got a call a couple days later that said, ‘Absolutely not. In fact, it’s the first thing on his docket when we come back,'” Jon recalled, saying Harry “could not have been more gracious” about their joint effort.

In February, Harry even teased followers with a behind-the-scenes peek at the “Unbroken” recording session, posting an Instagram video of him and Jon singing together in a booth, and Jon followed up with a photo of the pair and two soldiers recreating the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road walk.

“It was great. It was a magical day,” Jon said.

The pair’s meeting luckily took place before the coronavirus pandemic went global. Now, amid increased efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Jon is focused on continuing to give back through music and his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants, which are staffed almost entirely of volunteers. Unfortunately, due to many temporary business closures throughout heightened illness concerns, Jon said he’s had to step in to make sure those in need are still being fed.

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old shared a photo of himself washing dishes at one New Jersey location, with the caption “If you can’t do what you do…do what you can.” Inspiration struck and he launched a campaign to ask fans across the nation to contribute their lyrical ideas for an upcoming track, fittingly titled “Do What You Do,” which Jon said will hopefully appear as a bonus track on Bon Jovi’s forthcoming 15th album “2020,” out May 15.

“It’s gonna be an important record for me and for the band,” Jon shared of the LP, which will also feature “Unbroken.”

Though Harry won’t be heard on the album, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have pipes! When asked to rate the Duke’s singing on a scale of one to 10, Jon gave his friend truly royal praise.

“He sings like a prince,” the musician smiled.

— Erin Biglow