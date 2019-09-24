Jon Cryer Blasts Demi Moore’s Claim That He Lost His Virginity To Her: ‘I Lost It In High School’

Well, there may have been chemistry between Jon Cryer and Demi Moore at one point, but Jon is clapping back at Demi’s claim that he lost his virginity to her.

Demi made some explosive claims in her new tell-all book, “Inside Out,” and one included the confession that she and Jon, her co-star on “No Small Affair,” had sex. And not just your whoops we did it – Demi claimed that she had been feeling guilty for years about the fact that she took his virginity.

“I played a young nightclub singer, and Jon Cryer played the nineteen-year-old photographer who falls in love with her, in his first movie role,” Demi confessed in her book. “Jon fell for me in real life, too, and lost his virginity to me while we were making that movie.”

“It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him,” she added.

Demi was 21 years old at the time while Jon was just 19.

Jon took to Twitter to put her fears at ease – telling her not to worry about his young heart afte rall.

“Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school,” Jon tweeted in response to the claims.

He quickly followed up with an additional tweet that revealed he was head over heels for his former co-star at the time.

“But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world,” Jon added.

His funny response garnered tons of laughs and bow down emojis on Twitter.

But what will Demi say!?