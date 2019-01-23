Jon Cryer is Lex Luthor in this first look image from The CW’s “Supergirl.”

Last fall, the “Two and a Half Men” alum was cast as the legendary DC comics villain, who happens to be the older brother to “Supergirl” character Lena Luthor. Jon is set to make his debut as Lex in Episode 415, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

In his debut, Lex reaches out to sister Lena (from his prison cell) to draft her into a plan he’s working on. And he won’t stop until he brings her on board, even if it means “leveraging the life of one of her friends,” according to an episode description.

WATCH: Melissa Benoist — The Real Villain Of The New ‘Supergirl’ Season Is Fear!

Lena, played by Katie McGrath, is close friends with Melissa Benoist’s character Kara Danvers (who she doesn’t know is Supergirl) and Jimmy Olsen (Mehcad Brooks).

Jon, who has a traditional Lex look with the shaved head in the newly-released pic, previously played Lex’s nephew Lenny in “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.” Gene Hackman played Superman’s nemesis at the time, and of course, Christopher Reeve played Superman.

The “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” episode of “Supergirl” airs Sunday, March 17 at 8/7c on The CW.

— Jolie Lash