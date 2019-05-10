Jon Gosselin Wishes Sextuplets A Happy 15th Birthday

Jon Gosselin is one proud dad!

The reality star took to Instagram to wish his sextuplets a happy birthday, sharing a snap next to Hannah and Collin.

“Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!!” he wrote.

“Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!!” he continued. “Love always, Dad.”

Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin had the sextuplets back in 2004 and also share 18-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady.

Jon has custody of Hannah and Collin, while Kate has custody of Alexis, Aeden, Joel and Leah. She also had custody of Mady and Cara before they turned 18.

Jon previously chatted with Access in December 2018 and revealed that he and Kate aren’t on speaking terms.

“We don’t have a relationship, we don’t talk,” he said. “It’s very, It’s not even business, it’s just nothing.”

“Which is sad, because co-parenting would have been a process – it’s just nothing,” he added. “It’s just her way and my way and that’s it.”

While things are done with Kate, he remains hopeful that he can have a relationship one day with his other children.

“I always hope, you know, with my other kids… I hope, maybe, that they will talk to me or communicate with me or there’ll be a relationship between my other kids and myself,” he said. “But you know, Hannah has a relationship with them so those lines of communication are open with Hannah and her siblings and Collin.”

“But maybe something will happen with me and my kids as well,” he concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim