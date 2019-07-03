Jon Stewart Breaks Down In Tears At 9/11 First Responder Luis Alvarez’s Funeral

Luis Alvarez is being laid to rest.

The 9/11 first responder recently passed away after battling cancer that doctors believe was brought on by his time spent at the 9/11 site, according to the New York Post.

The funeral took place on July 3, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Queens, New York. Crowds of well-wishers and police officers showed up for the funeral to honor the first responder who died at the age of 53.

Also at the funeral was Jon Stewart, who could be seen crying and saluting Luis’ casket.

Stewart and Alvarez both spoke at a June judiciary hearing to make a plea that the 9/11 victim compensation fund should be reauthorized.

Stewart got particularly emotional at the hearing, blasting lawmakers for not showing up to the hearing.

“Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a neatly empty congress,” he said. “Sick and dying they brought themselves down here to speak, to no one.”

“It’s shameful,” he added. “It’s an embarrassment to the country and it is a stain on this institution.”

“They did their jobs with courage, grace, tenacity, humility,” he continued. “Eighteen years later, do yours!”

Alvarez also spoke at the hearing saying, “Less than 24 hours from now, I will be starting my 69th round of chemotherapy. Yeah, you heard that correct.”

“I should not be here with you, but you made me come. You made me come because I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11, like me, are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick, they die,” he added.

R.I.P. Luis Alvarez.

— Stephanie Swaim