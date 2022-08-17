Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Own Movies Due To Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill is taking time to focus on his mental health.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor announced he will be releasing his Netflix documentary “Stutz” in the fall but will not be promoting it due to experiencing anxiety attacks.

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz.’ The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” the “Don’t Look Up” star explained in an open letter obtained by Access Hollywood. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

In the lengthy letter, Jonah also explained his decision to no longer promote any of his upcoming projects.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

In the letter, the “Super Bad” star explained why he decided to release a statement and expressed gratitude for being able to take time off.

Jonah Hill: From ‘Superbad’ To Oscar Nominee View Gallery

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

Although he will not be promoting his projects, Jonah said he hopes his work will do the talking for him.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support.”

Since releasing the letter, Jonah appears to have deleted or deactivated his Instagram account as it can no longer be searched on the site.

The actor was last seen promoting his Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” late last year.

Photos From ‘Don’t Look Up’ Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill & More View Gallery

He has another Netflix film titled “You People” set for release later this year.

-Emely Navarro