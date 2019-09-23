Jonas Brothers Honor ‘Friends’ 25th Anniversary With Spin On Sitcom’s Iconic Opening Scene

The Jonas Brothers are total suckers for “Friends”!

In honor of the beloved show’s big 25th anniversary, the famous brothers put their own spin on the sitcom’s iconic opening scene.

The musical trio took to Instagram to share a hilarious clip that fuses their hit music video “Sucker” with the “Friends” theme song “I’ll Be There For You.”

“The One Where The Band Got Back Together. Happy 25th anniversary @FRIENDS! #Friends25,” the JoBros captioned the epic video.

Throughout the vid, shots of the guys and their wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are seen running through a castle in lavish outfits.

Each brother and his wife also had their name pop up on the screen in the “Friends” signature font. The sweet video ends with a “created by” credit, for which the singers give a nod to their parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

The Jonas Brothers aren’t the only stars marking the major milestone!

Cole Sprouse, who played Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) son on the series, posed on the show’s iconic orange couch.

Plus, four of the six main cast members, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Daivd Schwimmer, all took to Instagram to celebrate with the same snapshot of the iconic friend group.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys,” Courteney wrote.