Jonas Brothers Take Us Back In Time For ‘Only Human’ Music Video In Behind-The-Scenes Look (EXCLUSIVE)

The Jonas Brothers are bringing the ’80s nostalgia to their “Only Human” music video.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas were spotted on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Friday night filming the video in front of a graffiti backdrop and surrounded by dozens of colorfully dressed dancers.

Eyewitness Jaime Fields, who had an awesome night watching the shoot, tells Access exclusively, “They started by dancing on an old taxi and then end up getting in a fight with the driver and [taking] over the car.”

“We live above where they are filming and they haven’t closed the streets down at all and everything is still open,” she added.

Joe’s new wife and “Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner was also there, keeping her beloved dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky, close by. The couple’s other dog, Waldo, died just days earlier after being hit by a car in New York City, according to TMZ.

WATCH: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Bond With Dog Porky On Set Of ‘Only Human’ Music Video



Sophie wasn’t the only J-sister on location to support her beau for the filming. Priyanka Chopra was also spotted walking her dog with husband Nick on the sidewalk before shooting began.