Jonathan Majors Dropped By Marvel Studios After Guilty Verdict In Assault & Harassment Trial

Jonathan Majors is officially out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A source with direct knowledge of the decision told NBC News on Monday that the studio “will not be moving forward” with the actor following his conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment, Access Hollywood has learned.

Majors was set to set to star in the MCU’s “Avengers: Kang the Conqueror,” reprising his role from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

A nine-person jury found the 34-year-old guilty on two of the four counts he faced stemming from a March altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was accused of striking Jabbari and fracturing her finger after she took his phone upon seeing a text she suspected was from another woman. The actor and his legal team denied the allegations and claimed he suffered scratches in the conflict.

Jabbari testified over multiple days in the two-week trial, claiming that she was afraid of Majors throughout their relationship. The actor did not take the stand.

Per NBC News, surveillance footage depicted Jabbari exiting their SUV during the incident before Majors picked her up and put her back inside.

In a statement obtained by Access Hollywood following the Dec. 18 verdict, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, reacted to the jury’s decision and maintained her client’s innocence.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him,” the statement read. “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Majors was reportedly dropped by his management and publicity teams amid the fallout from the case. Sentencing has been set for Feb. 6 and the performer faces up to a year behind bars.