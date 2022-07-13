Jonathan Scott Calls Zooey Deschanel An ‘Incredible Chef’ As He Debuts Their New Kitchen (Exclusive)

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel finally have the kitchen of their dreams!

The “Property Brothers” star and the “New Girl” alum recently completed renovations on their forever home, which they nicknamed The Park House.

Since debuting the stunning house in the summer issue of “Drew + Jonathan Reveal,” Jonathan has been sharing a series of “Inside the Design” vlogs to give fans a closer look at every room.

In Access Hollywood’s exclusive first look at his latest vlog, the renovation pro gives fans a look at their kitchen – a place where his girlfriend will surely be showing off her culinary skills!

“Zooey is an incredible chef,” he gushes. “She always hates when I call her a chef. She says, ‘I’m just a cook.’ But no, she is incredible.”

“We like to eat healthy. We’re vegetarians, so she really has to be creative in how we create the meals and make sure we get everything that we need,” the 44-year-old adds.

When Jonathan and Zooey were designing the space, a huge must was a big kitchen island.

“One of the most important things for us was to have a massive island with tons of prep space – maybe because I’m competitive and want to have a bigger island than (my brother) Drew,” Jonathan admits. “But it’s probably actually just that we’ve got two kids [Zooey’s daughter Elsie, 6, and son Charlie, 5], and we’ve got lots of friends that we want to have over.”

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott’s Cutest Couple Moments On The Red Carpet View Gallery

While the couple agrees on the island size, they have different opinions when it comes to cabinet colors.

“I wanted to push those gorgeous green cabinets, but Zooey really loved the idea of blue cabinets,” Jonathan recalls. “I also really, really love blue cabinets, especially when you have brass hardware, and it pops. But we’re trying to think, how do we decide? Is it going to be green? Is it going to be blue?”

The two ultimately made a compromise, using blue cabinets in the guest house (which Jonathan says turned out “gorgeous”) and green ones in the main house.

“We actually got the best of both worlds by having both incorporated into the house,” he states.

More photos of and details on Jonathan and Zooey’s home can be seen in the pages of “Drew + Jonathan Reveal” on drewandjonathan.com. Check out Jonathan’s full series of “Inside the Design” videos on Jonathan’s Instagram account.

WATCH: Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Spill Details On Renovating Their ‘Warm And Welcoming’ Dream Home

